Scottish League One
Airdrieonians15:00Montrose
Venue: Penny Cars Stadium

Airdrieonians v Montrose

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath11004043
2Airdrieonians11003123
3Dumbarton11002023
4Stenhousemuir11001013
5Raith Rovers10101101
6Stranraer10101101
7Brechin100101-10
8Forfar100113-20
9East Fife100102-20
10Montrose100104-40
