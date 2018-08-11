Scottish Championship
Dunfermline15:00Ross County
Venue: East End Park

Dunfermline Athletic v Ross County

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11002023
2Dunfermline11003213
3Inverness CT11001013
4Ross County11001013
5Morton10102201
6Queen of Sth10102201
7Dundee Utd100123-10
8Alloa100101-10
9Falkirk100101-10
10Partick Thistle100102-20
