Wrexham v Boreham Wood

Wrexham manager Sam Ricketts is still waiting on injured pair Nicky Deverdics and Chris Holroyd, who have yet to feature for the Dragons so far.

A late decision will be made to see if they can face Boreham Wood on Saturday.

Ex-Wrexham defender Jamal Fyfield could make his debut for the Wood, having joined from Gateshead.

Loan strikers Josh Umerah, signed this week from Charlton Athletic, and Brentford's Justin Shaibu could also make their debuts.