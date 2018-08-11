National League
Wrexham12:35Boreham Wood
Venue: Racecourse Ground, Wales

Wrexham v Boreham Wood

National League

Wrexham manager Sam Ricketts is still waiting on injured pair Nicky Deverdics and Chris Holroyd, who have yet to feature for the Dragons so far.

A late decision will be made to see if they can face Boreham Wood on Saturday.

Ex-Wrexham defender Jamal Fyfield could make his debut for the Wood, having joined from Gateshead.

Loan strikers Josh Umerah, signed this week from Charlton Athletic, and Brentford's Justin Shaibu could also make their debuts.

Line-ups

Wrexham

  • 18Lainton
  • 2Roberts
  • 3Jennings
  • 8Young
  • 5Pearson
  • 4Smith
  • 7Summerfield
  • 15Maguire-Drew
  • 20Wright
  • 9Fondop-Talom
  • 23Beavon

Substitutes

  • 1Dibble
  • 11Pyke
  • 12Carrington
  • 14Rutherford
  • 24Thame

Boreham Wood

  • 21Balcombe
  • 2Woodards
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 10Murtagh
  • 6Stephens
  • 5Parry
  • 8Champion
  • 4Ricketts
  • 19Balanta
  • 20Shaibu

Substitutes

  • 7Shakes
  • 11Ash
  • 12Fyfield
  • 14Thomas
  • 16Smith
Referee:
Joseph Johnson

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield22004046
2Halifax22004046
3Gateshead22005236
4Solihull Moors22003126
5Maidstone United21103214
6Sutton United21103214
7Fylde21102114
8Boreham Wood21101014
9Wrexham21101014
10Barrow21013213
11Harrogate20204402
12Hartlepool20203302
13Leyton Orient20202202
14Barnet20201102
15Bromley201134-11
16Dover201123-11
17Salford201123-11
18Ebbsfleet201112-11
19Braintree201113-21
20Aldershot201103-31
21Havant & Waterlooville201103-31
22Dag & Red200213-20
23Eastleigh200213-20
24Maidenhead United200214-30
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired