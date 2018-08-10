Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton

Everton's summer signing Richarlison scored five times in 41 games for Watford last season

TEAM NEWS

Wolves could hand debuts to World Cup players Rui Patricio, Joao Moutinho, Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker, while Jonny might also play.

The newly-promoted side will assess club record signing Adama Traore, who is recovering from a shoulder injury.

Everton pair Richarlison and Lucas Digne are set to play their first competitive game for the Toffees.

Manager Marco Silva must decide whether to field deadline-day acquisitions Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes.

Brazilian winger Bernard signed on Thursday but may lack match fitness, having been without a club since leaving Shakhtar Donetsk this summer.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: While for almost every promoted team consolidation is the aim, Wolves' ambitions appear a great deal loftier - and with justification.

It became apparent very quickly last season that they were a Premier League team in waiting, whose burgeoning confidence in possession was destined for a higher status.

They have since recruited more players with genuine international pedigree, and anything lower than a top-10 finish would be a surprise.

Everton are similarly buoyed by their summer recruitment, including the manager they craved - their first goal will be to harness the optimism which their astonishing deadline-day activity has created.

With the calibre of player on show, this should be a truly fascinating opening weekend duel.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves have got some very talented Portuguese players and they are a team that I can see scoring lots of goals and having a decent season.

I think Everton will have a less turbulent season than last time but it might take Marco Silva a while to work out what his best team is. That's why I am going for Wolves to win this one.

Prediction: 2-1

Adama Traore dribbled past an opponent on 267 occasions in the Championship last season - 132 more times than any other player

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves are winless in the last six league meetings, losing four, since a 2-1 victory at Molineux in May 2004.

Wolves have scored in just two of their last eight home league games against Everton.

The two sides previously met on the opening weekend in the 1957-58 season, when Wolves went on to win the second of their three top-flight titles.

Wolves

Wolves ended their most recent Premier League season, in 2011-12, with a winless run of 14 games (D4, L10).

Their last top-flight victory came at QPR on 4 February 2012, when Matt Jarvis and Kevin Doyle scored in a 2-1 win.

They lost just two games at Molineux last season, the most recent of which was a 2-0 defeat by Cardiff in January.

The last four winners of the Championship have avoided relegation from the Premier League the following season.

Wolves could break the record for most Portuguese players in a Premier League starting line-up (three), set by Chelsea.

Nuno Espirito Santo and Marco Silva met four times as head coaches during their time in charge of Portuguese sides Rio Ave and Estoril respectively, with each game won by the away team.

Everton