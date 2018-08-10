Huddersfield Town v Chelsea

Midfielder Jorginho joined Chelsea for £57m from Napoli this summer

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield could give debuts to a number of signings, including Erik Durm, Ramadan Sobhi and Adama Diakhaby.

Chelsea playmaker Jorginho, who followed head coach Maurizio Sarri from Napoli this summer, is set for his first Premier League appearance.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is eligible to play after joining from Athletic Bilbao on deadline day.

The Blues will assess the fitness of several players involved in the latter stages of the World Cup.

French pair N'Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud and Belgium star Eden Hazard only returned to training this week.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: Huddersfield almost surely won't finish above Chelsea this season, but they have a decent chance to beat them to start it.

Since fighting to stay up (aided by a famous 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge) it has been a settled summer of steady business for Town.

With a few in and a few out, their squad looks marginally (not massively) better than for their first Premier League campaign.

I expect Chelsea to be better than last time too, but maybe not from the off.

Antonio Conte's protracted departure and the late return of World Cup stars make it likely that Maurizio Sarri will need time to make his mark.

If and when he does, the Blues should be fun to watch.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Huddersfield basically swam the channel to stay up last season and I think the next few months are going to be a similar story for them.

This might be a good time for them to play Chelsea, who are in a mess at the moment.

It is going to take their new boss Maurizio Sarri a while to settle in and sort things out, which is why I don't think they will finish in the top four, but I am still backing them to win this game.

Prediction: 0-2

Maurizio Sarri is the 12th Italian to manage in the Premier League, and the sixth to do so for Chelsea

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Huddersfield's most recent league win against Chelsea was in a Division Two game at Stamford Bridge in March 1963.

They last beat them in the top flight in October 1954, winning 1-0 at Leeds Road. Despite the defeat, Chelsea ended that season by winning their first league title.

Huddersfield Town

Their only win in the final 10 league games last season came against Watford in April (D4, L5).

During that run they scored a total of three goals.

Huddersfield have lost 10 Premier League games in 2018, more than any other side.

In total, the Terriers scored 28 goals last season, a joint-Premier League low with Swansea City. The Terriers failed to net in 21 of their 38 top-flight matches.

David Wagner's side won their final three pre-season games, beating Lyon, Bologna and RB Leipzig, scoring a total of eight goals.

Laurent Depoitre has scored both of Huddersfield's Premier League goals against Chelsea.

