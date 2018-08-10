Bournemouth v Cardiff City

Bournemouth's Eddie Howe has declared himself happy with his side's business in the transfer window

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says record signing Jefferson Lerma is not yet ready to make his debut following his World Cup exploits for Colombia.

Nathan Ake has been passed fit, but Diego Rico is suspended and Junior Stanislas and Kyle Taylor are injured.

Cardiff signed midfielder Harry Arter from Bournemouth on Thursday, but he is ineligible for this game due to the terms of his loan deal.

However, fellow new loan signing Victor Camarasa could be involved.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

With Eddie Howe believing this could be the strongest squad he's ever had at Bournemouth, improving on last season's respectable 12th placed finish is a realistic target.

Their transfer business certainly spoke volumes about how upwardly mobile they are these days, with Jefferson Lerma arriving for a club record fee and Diego Rico choosing the Cherries over Borussia Dortmund.

Cardiff's modest dealings have done little to dissuade the many who view them as relegation favourites, but Neil Warnock's admitted he never gets tired of proving people wrong.

Warnock says getting the Bluebirds up via a record eighth promotion was the greatest achievement of his career, keeping them there would surely top the lot though.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "It is human nature - when you finish ninth, you want to finish higher the following season.

"And when you finish 12th, you want to finish higher and I think that will be in everyone's head.

"But for us, looking at league positions is a waste of time and energy. We have to focus on our performances and make sure we are improving as a team every single day."

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock on transfers: "Our number one target in midfield was the lad Bournemouth signed, Lerma.

"We thought it'd be about five or six million, and I think they paid about £27m.

"We had a rude awakening early doors. We were quite a long way away from the top targets so we had to be realistic really."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

His team's survival is probably the only aim for Cardiff manager Neil Warnock this season and he has brought in some interesting players to try to achieve it.

You know what style of football you are getting from Eddie Howe's Bournemouth side, but it is the same with Warnock's teams and I think they will scrap their way to a point on Saturday.

Prediction: 1-1

In their previous Premier League campaign, Cardiff won just two of their 19 away games.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first time the two clubs have met in the top flight.

Cardiff have won only two of their past 15 league games against Bournemouth. Eddie Howe was playing for the Cherries when they last lost to Cardiff, in 2002.

Bournemouth

The Cherries have lost all three of their opening matches in a Premier League season.

Bournemouth have never lost a home game in the Premier League against a newly promoted side, winning six times and drawing twice.

They won 21 Premier League points from a losing position last season, the most in the top flight.

Eddie Howe has never lost a league game against Cardiff as a manager, with one win and five draws.

Only Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard have scored in more Premier League seasons than the 17 by Jermain Defoe.

Cardiff City