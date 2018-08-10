Scottish Premiership
Livingston15:00Kilmarnock
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston v Kilmarnock

MATCH STATS

  • Livingston have only won four of their 17 meetings with Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership (D2 L11); only one of those wins has come at home, a 3-1 victory in March 2005.
  • Kilmarnock won each of their last four top-flight games against Livingston between March 2005 and February 2006.
  • Kilmarnock have only failed to score against Livingston in one of their 17 Scottish Premiership meetings, a 3-0 loss in December 2003.
  • Last time Livingston were in the Premiership in 2005-06, they only won two of their final 10 home league games (D1 L7).
  • Kilmarnock were one of only four sides (including Hearts, Partick Thistle and Ross County) not to win a single away Scottish Premiership match in which they fell behind in 2017-18, drawing four and losing the other four.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts11004133
2Hibernian11003033
3Celtic11003123
4Kilmarnock11002023
5St Mirren11002113
6Aberdeen10101101
7Rangers10101101
8Dundee100112-10
9Livingston100113-20
10St Johnstone100102-20
11Hamilton100114-30
12Motherwell100103-30
