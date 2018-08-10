Dundee v Aberdeen
- Dundee are winless in their last 18 matches against Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership (D5 L13), a run which stretches back to March 2005.
- At home, Dundee have won two of their 20 matches against Aberdeen in the Premiership (D5 L13); they are also the only two games in which they have kept a clean sheet against the Dons.
- Of Dundee's 19 Scottish Premiership games at Dens Park last season, 16 were won by the side who scored the first goal (6 for Dundee, 10 for the visiting side); the only exceptions were draws against Kilmarnock in November 2017 (0-0), Hibernian in August 2017 (1-1) and Hearts in April 2018 (1-1).
- Aberdeen lost just one of their last five away league games of last season (W3 D1), keeping a clean sheet in each of the other four.
- Niall McGinn has scored 10 goals in his 14 league appearances for Aberdeen against Dundee, more than he has against any other side in the top flight for the Dons.