Heart of Midlothian v Celtic
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- Hearts have only beaten Celtic once in their last 21 meetings in the Scottish Premiership (D2 L18), in a 4-0 victory in December 2017.
- Celtic's 4-0 defeat to Hearts is the only time they have lost there in their last 10 league visits (W8 D1); they have scored at least 2 goals in each of those other nine games (28 total).
- After a run which saw them win 22 of 23 away league games (D1), Celtic have won just six of their last 12 on the road (D3 L3).
- Hearts have only lost one of their previous 14 home fixtures in the league (W7 D6), but that was a 3-1 defeat by Celtic in May 2018.
- In the 2017-18 Scottish Premiership campaign, Celtic won 13 of the 14 away games in which they took the lead at any stage (D1), more than any other side.