Newport County v Crewe Alexandra

Newport manager Mike Flynn has injury concerns

Newport manager Michael Flynn says he may not be able to name a full complement of substitutes with five players potentially out injured.

Defender Mark O'Brien and midfielder Robbie Willmott are the main doubts.

Crewe captain George Ray could miss out with a rib injury, while fellow centre-back Michael Raynes may be considered too short of match fitness.

Perry Ng could switch to defence, paving the way for right-back Nicky Hunt's first start for the club.