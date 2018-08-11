Forest Green Rovers v Oldham Athletic
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Crewe
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|3
|2
|Forest Green
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Mansfield
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|4
|Port Vale
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|5
|Exeter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|6
|Swindon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|7
|MK Dons
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|8
|Bury
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9
|Crawley
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|10
|Lincoln City
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|11
|Stevenage
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|12
|Tranmere
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|13
|Colchester
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Notts County
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Macclesfield
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|16
|Oldham
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|17
|Cheltenham
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|18
|Northampton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|19
|Yeovil
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|20
|Carlisle
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|21
|Grimsby
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|22
|Cambridge
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|23
|Newport
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|24
|Morecambe
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|0
