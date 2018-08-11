League Two
Colchester15:00Port Vale
Venue: JobServe Community Stadium

Colchester United v Port Vale

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Crewe11006063
2Forest Green11004133
3Mansfield11003033
4Port Vale11003033
5Exeter11003123
6Swindon11003213
7MK Dons11002113
8Bury11001013
9Crawley11001013
10Lincoln City11001013
11Stevenage10102201
12Tranmere10102201
13Colchester10100001
14Notts County10100001
15Macclesfield100123-10
16Oldham100112-10
17Cheltenham100101-10
18Northampton100101-10
19Yeovil100101-10
20Carlisle100113-20
21Grimsby100114-30
22Cambridge100103-30
23Newport100103-30
24Morecambe100106-60
