Swansea City v Preston North End
- From the section Championship
Swansea boss Graham Potter faces a shortage of central defenders for the visit of Preston North End.
With Federico Fernandez and Jordi Amat leaving Mike van der Hoorn as the only senior centre-back, youngster Joe Rodon could make his debut unless Kyle Naughton or Martin Olsson move in.
Manchester City youngsters Lukas Nmecha and Brandon Barker could make their Preston debuts after arriving on loan.
Daniel Johnson is fit but Sean Maguire and Billy Bodin are both injured.
Match facts
- Swansea are unbeaten in their last 17 home matches against Preston in all competitions (W12 D5) since a 2-1 defeat at Vetch Field in August 1961.
- Preston have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 23 visits to Swansea in all competitions - they last managed one in a 3-0 win in April 1932.
- Swansea ended last season on a run of three consecutive home league defeats - they have not lost four in a row since March 1991 under manager Terry Yorath.
- Alex Neil has faced Swansea twice previously, both times in the 2015-16 Premier League season, winning 1-0 in November 2015 and losing 1-0 in March 2016 as Norwich City manager.
- Swansea striker Oliver McBurnie has scored 10 goals in his last 17 Championship appearances.
- Alan Browne has scored four goals in his last six Championship games for Preston, scoring on the opening day of the season against QPR.