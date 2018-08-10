Swansea City v Preston North End

From the section

Graham Potter's Swansea came from behind to beat Sheffield United in their opening game of the season

Swansea boss Graham Potter faces a shortage of central defenders for the visit of Preston North End.

With Federico Fernandez and Jordi Amat leaving Mike van der Hoorn as the only senior centre-back, youngster Joe Rodon could make his debut unless Kyle Naughton or Martin Olsson move in.

Manchester City youngsters Lukas Nmecha and Brandon Barker could make their Preston debuts after arriving on loan.

Daniel Johnson is fit but Sean Maguire and Billy Bodin are both injured.

Match facts