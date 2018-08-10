Rotherham United v Ipswich Town
Rotherham boss Paul Warne could name an unchanged side for the Millers' first home game of the season.
Darren Potter, whose recovery from a second Achilles operation will sideline him until 2019, is the only absentee, while striker Jamie Proctor could make the bench.
Ipswich may hand debuts to Toto Nsiala,Jon Nolan and Kayden Jackson.
Teddy Bishop, Emyr Huws and Danny Rowe are training again but will not feature this weekend.
Match facts
- Rotherham have lost just one of their last five Championship matches against Ipswich (W3 D1).
- During the 2016-17 Championship season - in which Rotherham were relegated with 23 points - Ipswich were the only team who failed to beat the Millers (D1 L1).
- Rotherham have won their opening home league match of the season in eight of their last 11 campaigns (D2 L1), with their only defeat coming at the hands of MK Dons in 2015-16, losing 4-1.
- Ipswich boss Paul Hurst - who made 438 league appearances for Rotherham, the second-most in their history - faced them three times last season as Shrewsbury Town manager, winning one but losing two, including the League One play-off final.
- Rotherham conceded five goals in their opening league match against Brentford, a 5-1 defeat - they had only conceded five goals in their previous eight matches in all competitions before that meeting.
- Three of Ipswich's last six Championship goals have been scored in the 90th minute - two against Reading in April 2018 and one in the first match of this season against Blackburn Rovers.