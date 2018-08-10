Rotherham United v Ipswich Town

Gwion Edwards scored a debut goal for Ipswich Town against Blackburn Rovers

Rotherham boss Paul Warne could name an unchanged side for the Millers' first home game of the season.

Darren Potter, whose recovery from a second Achilles operation will sideline him until 2019, is the only absentee, while striker Jamie Proctor could make the bench.

Ipswich may hand debuts to Toto Nsiala,Jon Nolan and Kayden Jackson.

Teddy Bishop, Emyr Huws and Danny Rowe are training again but will not feature this weekend.

