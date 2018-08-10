Sheffield Wednesday v Hull City
Sheffield Wednesday striker Atdhe Nuhiu serves a one-game ban after being sent off in last week's defeat at Wigan.
Forward Steven Fletcher could make his first start since sustaining a knee injury in December, but Lucas Joao is also in contention to replace Nuhiu.
Hull midfielder Jon Toral should be available following a minor injury with the Tigers reporting no other new injury concerns.
Winger Kamil Grosicki is still working his way back to full fitness.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday have won just two of their last 11 home matches against Hull in all competitions (D5 L4).
- Hull have never beaten Sheffield Wednesday in the month of August (P5 W0 D3 L2).
- Sheffield Wednesday have lost each of their last nine Championship games when conceding first, including their opening league match against Wigan.
- Nigel Adkins has ended on the losing side in each of his last four Championship matches against Sheffield Wednesday (three defeats with Reading, one with Hull).
- Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri has been involved in 10 goals in his last 14 Championship starts (8 goals, 2 assists).
- Hull have not lost their opening two league matches of a season since 2009-10, a campaign in which they were relegated from the Premier League.