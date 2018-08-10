Nottingham Forest v Reading
Nottingham Forest could give a debut to new signing Michael Hefele.
Fellow defender Joe Worrall is available after illness forced him to miss the midweek draw with West Brom.
Reading centre-back Liam Moore, who missed the opening-day defeat against Derby, could return after withdrawing his transfer request.
Tyler Blackett is available after a ban and Sam Baldock is pushing for a full debut, but Adrian Popa is not ready despite returning to training.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in their last four home league matches against Reading (W3 D1).
- Reading have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 league matches against Forest across the last five seasons, a 2-0 win in October 2016.
- Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka has faced Paul Clement twice in the Championship previously, winning one and drawing one match in 2015-16 as Middlesbrough manager against Clement's Derby County side.
- Reading have already lost as many matches from winning positions this season as they did last season (1).
- Nottingham Forest have lost just one of their last eight home league games (W3 D4), vs Brentford in April.
- Reading are goalless in their last four away league games, attempting just 14 shots across those matches and just one shot on target.