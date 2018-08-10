Championship
Nottm Forest15:00Reading
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Reading

Adlene Guedioura
Adlene Guedioura scored for Nottingham Forest in Tuesday's draw with West Brom
Follow live text commentary from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Nottingham Forest could give a debut to new signing Michael Hefele.

Fellow defender Joe Worrall is available after illness forced him to miss the midweek draw with West Brom.

Reading centre-back Liam Moore, who missed the opening-day defeat against Derby, could return after withdrawing his transfer request.

Tyler Blackett is available after a ban and Sam Baldock is pushing for a full debut, but Adrian Popa is not ready despite returning to training.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in their last four home league matches against Reading (W3 D1).
  • Reading have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 league matches against Forest across the last five seasons, a 2-0 win in October 2016.
  • Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka has faced Paul Clement twice in the Championship previously, winning one and drawing one match in 2015-16 as Middlesbrough manager against Clement's Derby County side.
  • Reading have already lost as many matches from winning positions this season as they did last season (1).
  • Nottingham Forest have lost just one of their last eight home league games (W3 D4), vs Brentford in April.
  • Reading are goalless in their last four away league games, attempting just 14 shots across those matches and just one shot on target.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough21105234
2Brentford11005143
3Aston Villa11003123
4Leeds11003123
5Wigan11003213
6Bolton11002113
7Derby11002113
8Swansea11002113
9Preston11001013
10Nottm Forest20202202
11Birmingham10102201
12Blackburn10102201
13Ipswich10102201
14Norwich10102201
15Millwall10102201
16Bristol City10101101
17West Brom201123-11
18Sheff Wed100123-10
19Reading100112-10
20QPR100101-10
21Hull100113-20
22Stoke100113-20
23Rotherham100115-40
24Sheff Utd200215-40
View full Championship table

