Nottingham Forest v Reading

Adlene Guedioura scored for Nottingham Forest in Tuesday's draw with West Brom

Nottingham Forest could give a debut to new signing Michael Hefele.

Fellow defender Joe Worrall is available after illness forced him to miss the midweek draw with West Brom.

Reading centre-back Liam Moore, who missed the opening-day defeat against Derby, could return after withdrawing his transfer request.

Tyler Blackett is available after a ban and Sam Baldock is pushing for a full debut, but Adrian Popa is not ready despite returning to training.

Match facts