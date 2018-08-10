Blackburn Rovers v Millwall

Tony Mowbray guided Blackburn Rovers to second place in League One last season

Adam Armstrong is line to play for Blackburn after returning to the club.

The striker joined Rovers permanently from Newcastle this week after being on loan last season while fellow new signings Kasey Palmer and Joe Rothwell will be looking for first starts.

Neil Harris could hand full debuts to Murray Wallace and Jiri Skalak after being on the bench last weekend.

Defender Byron Webster may return for the first time in 11 months after rupturing knee ligaments.

Match facts