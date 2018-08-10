Championship
Blackburn15:00Millwall
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Millwall

Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray guided Blackburn Rovers to second place in League One last season
Follow live text commentary from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Adam Armstrong is line to play for Blackburn after returning to the club.

The striker joined Rovers permanently from Newcastle this week after being on loan last season while fellow new signings Kasey Palmer and Joe Rothwell will be looking for first starts.

Neil Harris could hand full debuts to Murray Wallace and Jiri Skalak after being on the bench last weekend.

Defender Byron Webster may return for the first time in 11 months after rupturing knee ligaments.

Match facts

  • Blackburn are unbeaten in five league matches against Millwall (W3 D2) since a 2-0 home defeat in November 2012.
  • Millwall's 2-0 win in November 2012 is their only victory in their last seven league visits to Ewood Park - they have lost the other six.
  • Blackburn have lost their first home league match of the season in each of the last three campaigns and have not won any since 2012-13, when they beat Hull City.
  • Millwall scored with both of their shots on target against Middlesbrough in their first league match of the season - Lee Gregory was involved in both goals (one goal, one assist).
  • Blackburn Rovers have not lost a league game at Ewood Park under Tony Mowbray when scoring first (W16 D3), while Millwall have not won an away Championship match under Neil Harris when they have conceded first (D2 L10).
  • Millwall lost their last away league match of the 2017-18 season against Middlesbrough - they have not lost back to back away league games since January.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough21105234
2Brentford11005143
3Aston Villa11003123
4Leeds11003123
5Wigan11003213
6Bolton11002113
7Derby11002113
8Swansea11002113
9Preston11001013
10Nottm Forest20202202
11Birmingham10102201
12Blackburn10102201
13Ipswich10102201
14Norwich10102201
15Millwall10102201
16Bristol City10101101
17West Brom201123-11
18Sheff Wed100123-10
19Reading100112-10
20QPR100101-10
21Hull100113-20
22Stoke100113-20
23Rotherham100115-40
24Sheff Utd200215-40
View full Championship table

