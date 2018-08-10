Blackburn Rovers v Millwall
Adam Armstrong is line to play for Blackburn after returning to the club.
The striker joined Rovers permanently from Newcastle this week after being on loan last season while fellow new signings Kasey Palmer and Joe Rothwell will be looking for first starts.
Neil Harris could hand full debuts to Murray Wallace and Jiri Skalak after being on the bench last weekend.
Defender Byron Webster may return for the first time in 11 months after rupturing knee ligaments.
Match facts
- Blackburn are unbeaten in five league matches against Millwall (W3 D2) since a 2-0 home defeat in November 2012.
- Millwall's 2-0 win in November 2012 is their only victory in their last seven league visits to Ewood Park - they have lost the other six.
- Blackburn have lost their first home league match of the season in each of the last three campaigns and have not won any since 2012-13, when they beat Hull City.
- Millwall scored with both of their shots on target against Middlesbrough in their first league match of the season - Lee Gregory was involved in both goals (one goal, one assist).
- Blackburn Rovers have not lost a league game at Ewood Park under Tony Mowbray when scoring first (W16 D3), while Millwall have not won an away Championship match under Neil Harris when they have conceded first (D2 L10).
- Millwall lost their last away league match of the 2017-18 season against Middlesbrough - they have not lost back to back away league games since January.