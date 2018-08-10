Aston Villa v Wigan Athletic

Jack Grealish was tipped to leave Aston Villa during the summer but an expected transfer to the Premier League never materialised

Jack Grealish is set to keep his place in Aston Villa's side after failing to land a move to the Premier League on transfer deadline day.

Orjan Nyland and John McGinn could make their debuts after joining this week, while Axel Tuanzebe may play having re-joined on loan from Manchester United.

Wigan added to their strike force on deadline day, with Josh Windass and Joe Garner both set to feature.

Lee Evans could feature having moved on an initial loan from Sheffield United.

