Championship
Aston Villa15:00Wigan
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Wigan Athletic

Jack Grealish
Jack Grealish was tipped to leave Aston Villa during the summer but an expected transfer to the Premier League never materialised
Follow live text commentary from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Jack Grealish is set to keep his place in Aston Villa's side after failing to land a move to the Premier League on transfer deadline day.

Orjan Nyland and John McGinn could make their debuts after joining this week, while Axel Tuanzebe may play having re-joined on loan from Manchester United.

Wigan added to their strike force on deadline day, with Josh Windass and Joe Garner both set to feature.

Lee Evans could feature having moved on an initial loan from Sheffield United.

Match facts

  • Aston Villa have won each of their last three matches against Wigan in all competitions, winning both league matches in 2016-17 and a League Cup tie last season.
  • Four of Wigan's five league wins over Aston Villa have come at Villa Park, most recently a 3-0 victory in December 2012 in the Premier League.
  • Aston Villa have won their first home league match of the season in just one of their last six campaigns (D2 L3), beating Rotherham United in 2016-17.
  • Wigan have lost their last five away Championship matches in the month of August since a 4-0 win at Barnsley in August 2013.
  • Aston Villa have not won their opening two league matches in a season since 1999-00, when they did so in the Premier League under manager John Gregory.
  • Wigan midfielder Nick Powell has been involved in eight goals in his last nine starts for the Latics (4 goals, 4 assists) - he scored and assisted on the opening day against Sheffield Wednesday.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th August 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough21105234
2Brentford11005143
3Aston Villa11003123
4Leeds11003123
5Wigan11003213
6Bolton11002113
7Derby11002113
8Swansea11002113
9Preston11001013
10Nottm Forest20202202
11Birmingham10102201
12Blackburn10102201
13Ipswich10102201
14Norwich10102201
15Millwall10102201
16Bristol City10101101
17West Brom201123-11
18Sheff Wed100123-10
19Reading100112-10
20QPR100101-10
21Hull100113-20
22Stoke100113-20
23Rotherham100115-40
24Sheff Utd200215-40
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired