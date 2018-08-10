Bolton Wanderers v Bristol City
Bolton boss Phil Parkinson could be without Sammy Ameobi for their first home game of the season.
The striker limped out of the opening day win at West Brom with a hip injury, while ex-Bristol City midfielder Gary O'Neil may also miss out, but Clayton Donaldson has returned to training.
Jay Dasilva is likely to start for Bristol City following Joe Bryan's departure to Fulham.
Marley Watkins (concussion) and Bailey Wright (thigh) are back in training.
Match facts
- Bolton have lost just one of their last 10 home matches against Bristol City in all competitions (W6 D3), a 2-0 loss in August 1994.
- Bristol City have won their last four league games against Bolton in the month of August, doing so in 1973, 1975, 1978 and 1994.
- Phil Parkinson's last two league wins over Bristol City have been against managers Gary Johnson (in January 2006) and his son Lee (in February 2018).
- Bristol City are winless in 14 away matches in all competitions - their worst run since a run of 15 between March and October 1995.
- Bolton have only won their opening two league matches in a season in just two of their previous 34 seasons (2001-02 in the Premier League and 2016-17 in League One) and have not done so in the second tier since 1977-78, when they went on to win the league.
- Three of the last six away league goals conceded by Bristol City have been scored via corners.