Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion

Dwight Gayle made his West Brom debut on Tuesday as a substitute at Nottingham Forest

Norwich will assess Jordan Rhodes' ankle injury ahead of their meeting with West Brom, but a dead leg has ruled out defender Jamal Lewis.

Midfielder Marco Stiepermann and full back Ivo Pinto should both be back in contention but striker Carlton Morris (knee) remains sidelined.

Dwight Gayle may start for the Baggies after coming off the bench during the midweek 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

Boss Darren Moore will monitor Craig Dawson's ongoing thigh problem.

Match facts