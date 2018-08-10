Stoke City v Brentford
Stoke City could hand a debut to their latest signing Sam Clucas, while Ashley Williams is pushing to start in defence having been on the bench against Leeds.
Bojan could also come in having impressed as a substitute in the 3-1 defeat in the first game of the season.
Brentford may be unchanged from the 5-1 win over Rotherham in their opener.
But Ryan Woods, who remains a Bees player after a move to Swansea did not materialise, and Moses Odubajo and Julian Jeanvier, are in contention.
Match facts
- Stoke City and Brentford have not met since the 2001-02 third tier play-off final, which the Potters won 2-0 with goals from Deon Burton and a Ben Burgess own goal.
- Brentford have never won an away league match at Stoke in 11 attempts (D3 L8), losing each of the last four, though this is their first visit since November 2001.
- Current Stoke manager Gary Rowett's three home Championship matches against Brentford have all ended in victory, including a 3-0 win at Pride Park as Derby manager last season.
- Brentford's French striker Neal Maupay has scored eight goals and assisted three more in his last 15 Championship appearances.
- Stoke striker Benik Afobe is averaging a goal every 110 minutes in the Championship in 2018 (7 goals in 17 matches). He has not completed 90 minutes in a league match since October 2017, when he did so for Bournemouth against Stoke at the bet365 Stadium in the Premier League.
- Brentford have not won their opening two league matches of a season since 2006-07 in League One - they finished in bottom position at the end of that campaign.