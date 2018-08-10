Middlesbrough v Birmingham City
-
Jordan Hugill could make his debut for hometown club Middlesbrough after completing his loan move from West Ham.
Boss Tony Pulis is still without injured duo Daniel Ayala and Rudy Gestede, while Adama Traore left Boro for Wolves on Wednesday.
Gary Gardner could join his brother Craig in Birmingham City's line-up after joining on loan from Aston Villa.
Gardner joins fellow new recruits Lee Camp, Connor Mahoney and Omar Bogle in Garry Monk's squad.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough are unbeaten in eight league games against the Blues (W4 D4) since losing 1-0 in March 2013.
- Birmingham's only win in their last 18 visits to Middlesbrough in all competitions is a 1-0 victory in 2013 (D6 L11) - they have failed to find the net in each of their last three visits to the Riverside.
- Middlesbrough have won eight of their last nine Championship home games (excluding play-offs), losing only against last season's champions Wolves in March (1-2).
- Birmingham forward Lukas Jutkiewicz has been involved in six goals in his last eight Championship matches (4 goals, 2 assists) and has scored in two of his last three Championship starts against Middlesbrough (two goals).
- Tony Pulis has never lost against Garry Monk in three managerial meetings (W2 D1), all with different clubs (Crystal Palace, West Brom and Middlesbrough).
- Birmingham manager Garry Monk took charge of 26 matches for Middlesbrough last season - in his two matches against sides he has formerly managed, he has lost them both (against Leeds in November 2017 and Middlesbrough in March 2018).