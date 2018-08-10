Middlesbrough v Birmingham City

From the section

Stewart Downing (right) scored in Middlesbrough's win over Sheffield United on Tuesday

Jordan Hugill could make his debut for hometown club Middlesbrough after completing his loan move from West Ham.

Boss Tony Pulis is still without injured duo Daniel Ayala and Rudy Gestede, while Adama Traore left Boro for Wolves on Wednesday.

Gary Gardner could join his brother Craig in Birmingham City's line-up after joining on loan from Aston Villa.

Gardner joins fellow new recruits Lee Camp, Connor Mahoney and Omar Bogle in Garry Monk's squad.

Match facts