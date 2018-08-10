Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield United

Steve McClaren's reign as QPR boss started with a defeat at Preston North End

Steve McClaren has no new injury concerns ahead of his first home match as QPR boss.

It is unknown when defender Darnell Furlong will recover from a long-term knee problem, but Grant Hall should return from his knee injury next week.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder could make changes after his side conceded twice from corners in Tuesday's 3-0 defeat to Middlesbrough.

New signing Kean Bryan could make his debut.

Match facts