Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield United
-
- From the section Championship
Steve McClaren has no new injury concerns ahead of his first home match as QPR boss.
It is unknown when defender Darnell Furlong will recover from a long-term knee problem, but Grant Hall should return from his knee injury next week.
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder could make changes after his side conceded twice from corners in Tuesday's 3-0 defeat to Middlesbrough.
New signing Kean Bryan could make his debut.
Match facts
- Queens Park Rangers are unbeaten in six home league meetings with the Blades (W3 D3) since losing 1-0 to an Andy Gray goal in August 2004.
- Since their 1-0 away win in 2004-05, Sheffield United have won two FA Cup matches at Loftus Road, beating QPR in January 2010 and January 2015.
- Current QPR boss Steve McClaren has ended on the losing side in just one of his last 14 home Championship games (W8 D5).
- Sheffield United have won one of their last 12 league trips to London (D4 L7), a 3-2 win at AFC Wimbledon in September 2016 in League One.
- Outside the top-flight, QPR have not lost their opening two league matches of a season since the 1970-71 campaign in the second tier.
- Chris Wilder and Steve McClaren have faced each other once before as managers, a League Cup tie in August 2015 - McClaren's Newcastle won 4-1 against Northampton Town at St James' Park.