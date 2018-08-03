Saturday's back pages

Star
Saturday's Daily Star features a story about Chelsea's Willian
Mirror
Manchester City's meeting with Chelsea in Sunday's Community Shield dominates the Mirror
Express
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri wants to be Chelsea's manager for the next 10 years, reports the Express
Guardian
The Guardian carries an interview with newly appointed Fleetwood boss Joey Barton

