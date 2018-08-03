BBC Sport - Phil Brown: Swindon Town manager’s Elvis sing-along
Swindon boss Brown’s Elvis sing-along
- From the section Swindon
Swindon Town boss Phil Brown gets a lift to pre-season training from BBC Points West ahead of the 2018-19 EFL season.
Former Hull City boss Brown was speaking to BBC Points West's Ali Durden for the final of the six-part Team talk taxi series.
