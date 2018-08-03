Adam Rooney says leaving Aberdeen was for a new challenge and not for money

Adam Rooney won the League Cup with Aberdeen

Adam Rooney says he left Aberdeen for Salford City to seek a "new challenge" and not for money.

The forward swapped the Premiership runners up for the English fifth tier for an undisclosed fee.

The switch was reportedly worth £4,000 a week for Rooney, but he insists that was not the motivation for the switch.

"I've obviously got a decent deal for myself and my family," he told BBC Scotland. "But people seem to think that's the only reason I'm going.

"I had four and a half great years at Aberdeen and I loved my time there but I just felt it was possibly the right time to move on and this was an opportunity that really intrigued me."

Load of nonsense

Rooney's transfer to the National League triggered debate about whether it signalled a downturn in Scottish football.

"I think it's a load of nonsense to say my move has meant a decline in Scottish football," he said on Sportsound.

"You look at it from the outside and I probably didn't play as much in the last couple of months of the season and I felt it was probably a good time to move.

"Everyone was happy with the deal and I was just surprised. If anything, this season is probably going to be more competitive than it has been in years."