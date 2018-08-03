Saturday's Premiership previews

Odsonne Edouard
Odsonne Edouard will be a key figure for Celtic this season

The SPFL Premiership kicks off this weekend, with champions Celtic going up against newcomers Livingston at Celtic Park.

Read the previews for team news and statistics.

Saturday

Celtic v Livingston

Hamilton v Hearts

Kilmarnock v St Johnstone

St Mirren v Dundee

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired