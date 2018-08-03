Seny Dieng: QPR goalkeeper joins Stevenage on loan

Seny Dieng is yet to play a first-team game for QPR

Stevenage have signed goalkeeper Seny Dieng on loan from QPR until January.

Dieng, who is yet to play for the first team at Loftus Road, becomes Stevenage manager Dino Maamria's 15th signing of the summer.

The 23-year-old Swiss stopper is eligible for Stevenage's opening League Two game of the season at home to newly-promoted Tranmere Rovers.

Boss Maamria told Stevenage's website: "Seny is a fantastic young prospect with a terrific attitude."

