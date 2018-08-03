Hibernian announce loan deal for striker Jamie Maclaren

Jamie Maclaren grabbed a hat-trick against Rangers last season

Jamie Maclaren has said feeling "wanted and valued" at Easter Road was the reason for his return to Hibernian on a season-long loan.

The Australian forward returns to Scotland on the back of his switch from SV Darmstadt 98 in January.

During his first spell at the club Maclaren netted eight times in 15 matches including a hat-trick against Rangers.

"This is the best club for me to be at to kick on," he said.

"I think having a manager like Neil Lennon who backs me and every player in the squad, that's who you want to play for. And the fans have also been on at me on social media since the break."

The 25-year-old goes straight into the squad to face Motherwell in Sunday's Premiership opener.