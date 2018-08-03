BBC Sport - Maurizio Sarri - Important that Chelsea win a trophy

Important that Chelsea win a trophy - Sarri

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says it's important that his side wins a trophy early in the season. Chelsea face Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday with Sarri saying that City boss Pep Guardiola is the "coach in the world".

READ MORE:Sarri confident Willian will stay

Top videos

Video

Important that Chelsea win a trophy - Sarri

Video

'It's game on' - Broad takes two early wickets

Video

Kay wins GB's first European Championships medal

Video

'Can you believe it?' - Curran reaches 50 with huge six

Video

Sarri is perfect for English football - Guardiola

Video

Stokes edges to Kohli as England collapse

Video

'That is the big one' - Root falls as England stutter

Video

'What a shot!' - Henderson sinks fantastic hole-in-one

  • From the section Golf
Video

'That's tough' - Peaty and Wilby through as Murdoch misses out

Video

Murray breaks down in tears after Washington Open win

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Scotland's Matthew chips in for eagle at British Open

  • From the section Golf
Video

Netherlands outclass England in World Cup quarter-final

  • From the section Hockey

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired