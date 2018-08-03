BBC Sport - Maurizio Sarri - Important that Chelsea win a trophy
Important that Chelsea win a trophy - Sarri
- From the section Chelsea
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says it's important that his side wins a trophy early in the season. Chelsea face Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday with Sarri saying that City boss Pep Guardiola is the "coach in the world".
READ MORE:Sarri confident Willian will stay
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired