Michael Mancienne: Defender leaves Nottingham Forest for MLS

Michael Mancienne made 33 appearances for Nottingham Forest last season
Defender Michael Mancienne has joined Major League Soccer side New England Revolution on a free transfer from Nottingham Forest.

The 30-year-old made 134 appearances in four seasons for Forest after signing from Hamburg in 2014.

He started his career at Chelsea and spent time on loan at QPR and Wolves.

"His experience will help him make immediate contributions and allow him to be a leader on and off the field," Revolution boss Michael Burns said.

