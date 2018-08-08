The New Saints v Midtjylland (Thu)

Dean Ebbe's late goal saw Saints beat Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar on aggregate

Europa League third qualifying round, first leg: The New Saints v Midtjylland Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Date: Thursday, 9 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Shropshire & online

The New Saints captain Paul Harrison says Midtjylland are one of the toughest teams he has faced in Europe.

Saints face the Danish champions in the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie at Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday.

Harrison was in goal when Saints lost 8-3 on aggregate to the Danes in the same competition seven years ago.

"It was a really tough game and for me probably one of the hardest games I've played in Europe," he said.

"They were so quick and athletic and had a real purpose to them.

"We've watched a few videos and they still look just as lively so it's going to be a tough night.

"But we're looking forward to it. It's another challenge and we'll see where we are at the end of it."

Midtjylland reached the Europa League's round of 32 in 2016, knocked out by Manchester United having won the first leg 2-1 in Denmark.

The Danes, who are owned by Brentford owner Matthew Benham, reached the Europa League play-offs for the past two seasons.

They dropped into this season's Europa League after they were beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Astana of Kazakhstan in the Champions League qualifiers.

Having themselves been knocked out of the Champions League, New Saints overcame Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar to progress in the Europa League.

Thursday's tie has been switched to Cardiff City Stadium as Uefa regulations mean Saints' Park Hall in Oswestry is unable to stage games after the second qualifying round.

"It's a little bit disappointing because it's nice bringing them to your own ground, where we've got a good record," Harrison said.

"It will probably suit them a bit more with it being on grass.

"But it will be nice for the lads to go out and play in Cardiff. It's a nice stadium."

Saints or Midtjylland will face the losers of the Champions League tie between Malmo of Sweden and Hungary's Videoton in the Europa League play-offs.