Tayo Edun: Fulham midfielder joins Ipswich Town on loan

Tayo Edun in action for Fulham
Tayo Edun featured twice for Fulham in the Championship last season as the Whites won promotion via the play-offs

Championship side Ipswich Town have signed Fulham midfielder Tayo Edun on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old has made seven first-team appearances in all competitions for the Whites, making his league debut in November 2017.

The England Under-20 international came through Fulham's youth set-up and can also play at left-back.

He is eligible to feature for the Tractor Boys in their first game of the season against Blackburn on Saturday.

