Antonee Robinson: Wigan Athletic sign Everton left-back on loan

Antonee Robinson played against Bolivia and France for the USA this summer

Championship side Wigan Athletic have signed USA left-back Antonee Robinson on a season-long loan from Everton.

The Latics have also signed free agent Darron Gibson, who left Sunderland in March, on a short-term deal.

Gibson, 30, has won 27 caps for the Republic of Ireland and previously played for Manchester United and Everton in the Premier League.

Robinson, 20, spent the 2017-18 campaign on loan at Bolton, for whom he made 30 appearances in the second tier.

"Left-back is an area we are a little short in and Antonee fills that void nicely, albeit he knows he has to work hard to make that position his own for us," said Latics boss Paul Cook.

Robinson has yet to play for Everton's senior team but featured for their under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy last season.

