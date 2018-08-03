Scunthorpe United sign midfielder Matthew Lund and forward George Thomas
-
- From the section Scunthorpe
Scunthorpe have signed midfielder Matthew Lund for an undisclosed fee from Burton and forward George Thomas from Leicester on a season-long loan.
Northern Ireland international Lund, 27, has signed a two-year deal with the League One side.
Former Coventry striker Thomas, 21, was called up by Wales in May for a friendly against Mexico and came on as a second-half substitute.
Thomas signed three-year deal with the Foxes for an undisclosed fee in 2017.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.