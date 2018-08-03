Scunthorpe United sign midfielder Matthew Lund and forward George Thomas

From the section

Matthew Lund made 10 appearances while on loan at Bradford last season

Scunthorpe have signed midfielder Matthew Lund for an undisclosed fee from Burton and forward George Thomas from Leicester on a season-long loan.

Northern Ireland international Lund, 27, has signed a two-year deal with the League One side.

Former Coventry striker Thomas, 21, was called up by Wales in May for a friendly against Mexico and came on as a second-half substitute.

Thomas signed three-year deal with the Foxes for an undisclosed fee in 2017.

