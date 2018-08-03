Ryan Sweeney: Mansfield Town sign Stoke City defender on loan

Ryan Sweeney scored four times in 39 appearances while on loan for Bristol Rovers

Mansfield have signed Stoke defender Ryan Sweeney on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old joined Stoke from AFC Wimbledon in 2016.

He made 39 appearances for Bristol Rovers during two loan spells between January 2017 and June 2018 and has represented the Republic of Ireland at Under-19 and Under-21 levels.

He said: "The (Mansfield) gaffer (David Flitcroft) is trying to get us to play attractive football. He's made some good signings this summer."

