Ria Percival: West Ham Women sign FC Basel defender

Ria Percival has amassed 106 caps for New Zealand since making her debut in 2006.

New Women's Super League club West Ham have signed New Zealand international Ria Percival from FC Basel.

The 28-year-old right-back enjoyed spells in New Zealand, the USA, Canada and Germany before her two years in Switzerland with Basel.

Essex-born Percival said: "I'm coming back to where it all began for me.

"Seeing West Ham come up through the leagues has been incredible. The club has a fantastic opportunity in a new league to make a big statement."

