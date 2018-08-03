Motherwell's Cedric Kipre set to be unveiled at Wigan

Cedric Kipre during last season's Scottish Cup final

Motherwell defender Cedric Kipre is expected to complete a £1m move to Wigan Athletic later on Friday.

Wigan contacted Motherwell earlier this week and are in talks over a deal which involves a one-off payment with further performance-related instalments to take the fee to seven figures.

The Ivory Coast centre-half, 21, joined the Fir Park club as a free agent last year.

The former Leicester City player went on to make 49 appearances last season.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson will now turn his attention to bringing in a new defender, but any signing will not be made in time for Sunday's Premiership opener away to Hibernian.

A product of the Paris St-Germain youth set-up, Kipre spent three years with Leicester without making a first-team appearance.