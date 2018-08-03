Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri confident Willian will stay but unsure of Thibaut Courtois' future

Willian trained with Chelsea on Thursday

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri says he is "confident" Willian will stay at the club - but admits he does not know where Thibaut Courtois' future lies.

Brazil winger Willian, 29, has been linked with moves to Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona and arrived late for pre-season training.

Sarri says he had a "positive conversation" with the player on Thursday.

"There is not a Willian problem," said the former Napoli boss.

Belgium goalkeeper Courtois, 26, has been linked with Real Madrid this summer.

"At the moment Courtois is the goalkeeper of Chelsea," said Sarri.

"I don't know in the future. It depends on the club, it depends especially on him, but I hope Courtois will be our goalkeeper."

Discussing the futures of Brazil centre-back David Luiz and England forward Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Sarri added: "I am very happy with David for his attitude. I think he will be very important for the team.

"Loftus-Cheek I have only seen three or four [times in training], so I will have to wait".

Chelsea play Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday (15:00 BST).