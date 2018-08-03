Alex Iwobi: Arsenal midfielder signs new 'long-term' deal

Alex Iwobi has made 98 appearances for Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi has signed a new "long-term" deal with the club, reportedly until 2023.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international has played 98 games, scoring nines goals, since making his debut in 2015.

"From young, it has always been my dream to represent Arsenal," said Iwobi. "It feels so special. The first kit I had was of Arsenal and long may I continue to represent them."

Boss Unai Emery said: "I'm very pleased Alex has signed a new contract."

He added: "He is a great example of a player who can succeed from the academy through hard work and I look forward to working with him and our other talented young players in the squad."

Iwobi joins defender Calum Chambers and midfielder Granit Xhaka in signing new deals with the club this summer.