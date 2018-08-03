Malachi Napa: Macclesfield Town sign Oxford United forward on loan

Only three of Malachi Napa's 17 appearances last term came from the start

League Two side Macclesfield Town have signed forward Malachi Napa on loan from Oxford United until January.

The 19-year-old has also signed a new three-year deal with the U's, for whom he made 14 appearances in the third tier last season.

Napa will play alongside Oxford team-mate Fiacre Kelleher at Moss Rose.

"Joining Macclesfield will allow him to be part of a really good club where we know he will be looked after," said U's manager Karl Robinson.

