John McGinn: Brighton hold talks with Hibs as Celtic interest continues

Brighton and Hove Albion have held talks with Hibernian about John McGinn, but have yet to make a bid for the midfielder.

Celtic have had in excess of three bids for the Scotland international rejected but talks between the two clubs continue.

The Easter Road club have received no offers for the 23-year-old from any club other than Celtic.

McGinn scored in Hibs' 1-1 draw with Asteras Tripolis on Thursday.

"When the time comes to leave, everyone will know," he told BBC Scotland after Hibs progressed 4-3 on aggregate in the Europa League qualifiers.

"I think it's coming at some point but I just need to keep the head down, concentrate on improving and hopefully I'm still doing that."

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon said he would continue to select McGinn amid speculation about his future, with the former St Mirren player in the final year of his contract.

"It does get tough at times but football's your way of getting out, it's your way to relax and enjoy it and I love playing for this club," McGinn said.

