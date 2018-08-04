Glasgow City: Scott Booth says Champions League draw is 'unlucky'

Glasgow City missed out on the round of 32 last season after a defeat by BIIK-Kazygurt

Glasgow City have been "a little bit unlucky" with their Champions League draw, says manager Scott Booth.

The former Scotland striker believes his side will be expected to progress from a group including Anderlecht, FC Marte and GSK Fornik Leczna.

But only the winner of the section - which City host - is guaranteed to reach the last 32.

"The standard of the opposition is probably better than in a lot of the groups," Booth told BBC Scotland.

"But the fact that we host the group; we would probably be among the favourites.

"We're in the situation so we have to now make sure that we are the best team and only the best team will go through."

City play five games in eight days across three competitions, starting with a Scottish Women's Premier League meeting with Celtic on Sunday.

The first of their three Champions League fixtures is against Belgian champions Anderlecht on Tuesday. They face Georgian champions FC Marte on Friday, followed by their Polish counterparts, Fornik, three days later.

Amid those European ties, City face Stirling University in the third round of the Scottish Cup next Sunday.

"The players know that the games are going to be coming thick and fast, but they're going to be really good quality," said Booth.

"So it's always at this part of the season where the players really lift their game. They're incredibly motivated to succeed.

"I'm fortunate because my squad is full of players that are very experienced; they've done this a number of times before."

Glasgow City have featured in every season of the Women's Champions League since 2009, with their best result reaching the quarter-finals in 2014/15.

Last season, the Scottish Champions went out in the last 32 on away goals against BIIK-Kazygurt, from Kazakhstan.