Reasons to follow the Irish Premiership

The new Irish Premiership season starts on Saturday, 4 August - just three months after Crusaders won an exciting race for the 2017/18 title.

Promoted Institute and Newry City return to the top flight and will hope to play their part in another action-packed campaign.

Crusaders start their title defence on Monday night at home to Ards.

