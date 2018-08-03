BBC Sport - Reasons to follow the Irish Premiership
Reasons to follow the Irish Premiership
The new Irish Premiership season starts on Saturday, 4 August - just three months after Crusaders won an exciting race for the 2017/18 title.
Promoted Institute and Newry City return to the top flight and will hope to play their part in another action-packed campaign.
Crusaders start their title defence on Monday night at home to Ards.
