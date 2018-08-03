Yeovil Town: Glovers sign Alex Pattison and Wes McDonald

  • From the section Yeovil
Alex Pattison
Both Alex Pattison, pictured, and Wes McDonald are yet to appear in the EFL

Yeovil have signed Middlesbrough midfielder Alex Pattison on a season-long loan and former Birmingham winger Wes McDonald until January.

Pattison, 20, signed for Boro aged nine and played on-loan for National League North side York City last season.

After a loan spell at National League club Solihull Moors at the end of 2017, 21-year-old McDonald was released by Blues in the summer.

Both are available for Saturday's League Two fixture against Bury.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Transfer season banner 1

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired