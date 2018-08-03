Dexter Walters: Coventry City sign Tamworth winger
League One Coventry City have signed winger Dexter Walters from Conference North side Tamworth.
The 19-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the Sky Blues, having joined Tamworth last summer.
Walters will initially link up with City's Under-23 side ahead of the club's first season back in League One since relegation in 2016-17.
He is manager Mark Robins' 10th summer signing and his fourth from outside the top four English leagues this window.
