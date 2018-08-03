John McGinn: Hibernian midfielder says move 'will come at some point'

John McGinn scored as Hibs progressed in the Europa League qualifiers

Midfielder John McGinn says his departure from Hibernian is "coming at some point".

Celtic have reportedly had three bids for the Scotland cap rejected.

Brighton and Bournemouth have also been linked with the 23-year-old, who scored in Hibs' 1-1 draw with Asteras Tripolis on Thursday.

"When the time comes to leave, everyone will know," McGinn told BBC Scotland after Hibs progressed 4-3 on aggregate in the Europa League qualifiers.

"I think it's coming at some point but I just need to keep the head down, concentrate on improving and hopefully I'm still doing that."

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon said he would continue to select McGinn amid speculation about his future, with the former St Mirren player in the final year of his contract.

"It does get tough at times but football's your way of getting out, it's your way to relax and enjoy it and I love playing for this club," McGinn said.

"I have done since I signed and nights like tonight just sum up why it's so special."

Thursday's win sets up a third qualifying round tie with Norwegian side Molde.

"We know what Molde can do," added McGinn. "They're a good side. Another exciting one for the Hibs fans.

"We're over the moon. It's a historic result for the club. I think it's the first time in 30 years we've got through to this stage [in Europe]."