Swindon Town working on joint bid for County Ground stadium

The County Ground has been the home of Swindon Town since 1896 on a leasehold basis

Swindon Town are working on a joint bid to buy and develop their County Ground stadium in partnership with two of the club's supporters' groups.

The League Two side will look at purchasing the freehold alongside the Swindon Town Supporters' Trust and Swindon Town Supporters Club.

The Robins made an offer to Swindon Borough Council as recently as January.

"We're confident a deal can be achieved for the success of the club," said non-executive vice-chairman Clem Morfuni.

"We want everyone involved and we believe this will be a unique opportunity for every single Town fan to own a piece of the County Ground."

Swindon are also planning to turn a golf course in nearby Highworth into a £6m training centre.