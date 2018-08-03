Cheltenham Town sign Kalvin Lumbombo Kalala and Bristol City's Aden Baldwin
Cheltenham have signed Bristol City defender Aden Baldwin on loan, while striker Kalvin Lumbombo Kalala has joined on a short-term deal.
Baldwin, 21, can play at right or centre-back and will stay with the League Two side until January.
Cheltenham boss Gary Johnson is Bristol City manager Lee Johnson's father.
Frenchman Kalala, 20, was a free agent. He played for fourth-tier Italian side Savona last season and was spotted at a trial in London in May.
"Kalvin is only young, has great ability, he's getting fitter and he's a determined man eager to make his way in the game," said Gary Johnson.
Baldwin said: "A number of Bristol City players have come here on loan and benefitted from it, the likes of Taylor Moore and Joe Morrell last season, and I am hoping to follow that path and make this a successful spell."
