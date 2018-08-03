Cheltenham Town sign Kalvin Lumbombo Kalala and Bristol City's Aden Baldwin

Aden Baldwin (left) is Cheltenham's 14th summer signing

Cheltenham have signed Bristol City defender Aden Baldwin on loan, while striker Kalvin Lumbombo Kalala has joined on a short-term deal.

Baldwin, 21, can play at right or centre-back and will stay with the League Two side until January.

Cheltenham boss Gary Johnson is Bristol City manager Lee Johnson's father.

Frenchman Kalala, 20, was a free agent. He played for fourth-tier Italian side Savona last season and was spotted at a trial in London in May.

"Kalvin is only young, has great ability, he's getting fitter and he's a determined man eager to make his way in the game," said Gary Johnson.

Baldwin said: "A number of Bristol City players have come here on loan and benefitted from it, the likes of Taylor Moore and Joe Morrell last season, and I am hoping to follow that path and make this a successful spell."

