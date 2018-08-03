Sampdoria announce Ronaldo... Vieira not Cristiano

Sampdoria have unveiled Ronaldo!

No, it isn't the biggest transfer U-turn of the summer (Malcom's move to Barcelona instead of Roma is pretty tough to beat).

The Serie A side have really signed a Ronaldo of their own - and thrown in a nod and a wink to Cristiano's move to Juventus for good measure.

Sampdoria tweet
This is why you should always read the small print...

Ronaldo Vieira has joined the Blucerchiati on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee from Leeds United and could make his competitive debut against Fiorentina on 19 August.

The 20-year-old England Under-21 international was named in the list of the most promising prospects aged under 20 in European football earlier this year - so maybe it's no wonder his new club thought he was worthy of the 'Ronaldo' treatment.

The announcement on Sampdoria's English Twitter account on Friday prompted this response:

Tweet
Tweet
Twitter

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired